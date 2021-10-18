Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died, reports say.
Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died, reports say.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died.

His family reported his death on Facebook.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19, his family said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owatonna man pleads not guilty in sexual assault of minor
2 Wilmington activists found not guilty in vandalism of Trump billboard
Actress Sydney Penny recently spoke with WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski (Source: WECT)
Actress Sydney Penny to attend screening and answer questions about her role in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Pale Rider’
Oyster Festival
North Carolina Oyster Festival returns for 40th year in Ocean Isle Beach
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Governor Cooper signs “No Patient Left Alone Act”

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’