Beach renourishment funds approved for Carolina Beach, Kure Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Federal funding is on its way to help two beaches in New Hanover County.

Congressman David Rouzer, Senator Richard Burr, and Senator Thom Tills announced the approval of funding for the Coastal Storm Damage Reduction (CSDR) project at Carolina Beach and Kure Beach on Monday.

Rouzer, Burr and Tillis had petitioned federal agencies to approve the funding for the beaches in New Hanover County. The senators cited damage done by recent hurricanes and tropical systems for making the beach renourishment a priority.

“Over the last few years, North Carolina’s beaches and coastlines have been badly hit by several historic, devastating hurricanes and tropical storms,” Burr said. “It isn’t enough to merely build back our coastline; we have to do so in a way that helps us weather future storms with less damage.

“This funding will go toward valuable beach renourishment projects, and represents an investment in our local economies, small businesses, and natural landscapes.”

“This announcement to reprogram funding for coastal storm damage reduction projects at Carolina and Kure Beach is great news for North Carolina,” added Tillis. “Over the last few years, our coast has been devastated by hurricanes and tropical storms, creating a real need to strengthen and protect our shores against future storms.”

Rouzer was critical of a recent decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to no longer dredge from Coastal Barrier Resources Act zones, like Masonboro Inlet and Carolina Inlet, in order to replenish Wrightsville Beach.

“This is a major win for Carolina and Kure Beaches, and it would be for Wrightsville Beach too if not for a change in how current officials at the Department of Interior are interpreting the Coastal Barrier Resources Act — an interpretation that is preventing sand from being used from Wrightsville Beach’s long-time historical borrowing site,” Rouzer said. “This is not only delaying renourishment but making it that much more costly as well. In spite of this new obstacle of nonsense, funding will be achieved. It will just take more time.”

According to a news release from the Town of Carolina Beach, the project is expected to start in February and should wrap up sometime in the spring.

