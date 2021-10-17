Senior Connect
Fishin’ with Special Friends hosts 10th annual fishing tournament

Fishin' with Special Friends
Fishin' with Special Friends(Bambi Weavil)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fishin’ with Special Friends, a non-profit organization focused on holding fishing events for special needs children and adults, held its 10th annual fishing tournament at Johnnie Mercers Pier on Saturday.

The organization says the events brings together the special needs community for a fun day of fishing and friendship. Fishin’ with special friends provided rods, reels, bait, and other equipment for special needs participants.

If you are interested in learning more about Fishin’ with Special Friends and how you can get involved, visit their website.

