First Alert Forecast: temperatures plummet to create a more fall-like feel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Yesterday we tied a record high temperatures yet again at 87º originally set back in 1925 (tied in 1975, 2018, and now 2021). Tired of the heat? Walking out of the door today, you may notice temperatures are much cooler thanks to a cold front that swept through the area last night!

What you can expect today: crisp and invigorating autumnal air, sunshine and highs upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. You’ll want to brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday and Tuesday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a slow warning trend through the middle and upper 70s by the end of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember: you can set your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, the tropics continue to feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.