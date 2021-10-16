Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: two seasons in one weekend

Your First Alert Weather Team
Your First Alert Weather Team(wect news)
By Gabe Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you this weekend! We’re tracking some notable changes in temperatures and rain chances thanks to a cold front.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures are set to soar to the record-challenging lower and middle 80s across the Cape Fear Region. The record high for the day is 87 set in 2018. Rain chances will spike briefly as a broken line of quick, gusty showers moves through late this afternoon through the evening. On the back end of the front: crisp and invigorating autumnal air, sunshine and highs upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon. You’ll want to brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday and Tuesday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a slow warning trend through the middle and upper 70s by the end of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember: you can set your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, the tropics continue to feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

First Alert Forecast: temperatures nearing record territory before crashing this weekend