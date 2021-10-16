Final Alert Forecast: the real start to fall is underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Happy Saturday to you! After a toasty day, we’re tracking some notable changes in temperatures and rain chances thanks to a cold front.

Rain chances will spike briefly as a broken line of quick, gusty showers moves through late this afternoon through the evening. On the back end of the front: crisp and invigorating autumnal air, sunshine and highs upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon. You’ll want to brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday and Tuesday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a slow warning trend through the middle and upper 70s by the end of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember: you can set your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, the tropics continue to feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.