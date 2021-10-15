Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Deputies ID woman found dead in abandoned Bladen County home
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner
James Bradley has been convicted in the murders of three women.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Serial killer James Bradley kills two Wilmington women
Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Latest News

FDA advisers vote unanimously to recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19...
J&J presents booster data to FDA
Christine Leahy hadn't seen her 91-year-old mother, Marion Beneke, in person for months due to...
Governor Cooper signs “No Patient Left Alone Act”
The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution to withdraw a previous...
Wilmington City Council seeking new RFP for former WAVE facility
Medical maggots are raised in a sterile environment to prevent infections.
Maggots stave off surgery for Arizona woman
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says