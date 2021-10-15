WPD, NHCSO reassigning officers to bolster FBI task force against gang violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the FBI to combat gang violence in the Wilmington area.

“WPD and the sheriff’s office are currently reassigning gang unit officers to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. The partnership will focus on violent crimes, illegal gang activity, and incidents that have a direct nexus to gangs,” a news release stated.

“We are better together. I am very pleased with this partnership and look forward to seeing how it will work to make our community an even safer place to live,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

“Our goal is the same, to make our community a safer place to live, by increasing this task force we take another step forward in eliminating gang activity,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

The FBI collaborates with state and local agencies to operate 160 of these Safe Streets task forces throughout the country.

“These task forces pursue violent gangs through sustained, proactive, coordinated investigations. The goal is to obtain federal convictions on violations such as racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms violations,” according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.