Wilmington City Council seeking new RFP for former WAVE facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After not being able to come to terms with a developer, the City of Wilmington is looking for more proposals for the redevelopment of the site of the former WAVE maintenance facility at 1110 Castle Street,

The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution to withdraw a previous request for proposals (RFP) and to direct city staff to develop a new RFP.

The city received just one response to the current RFP. But after two years of discussions between city officials and Hipp Architecture and Development, PC, Wilmington is seeking a new RFP.

“Based on the inability to come to mutually agreeable development terms with Hipp over the course of the lengthy exploration and negotiation period, it is the recommendation of City staff to terminate the previous RFP and direct City staff to develop a new RFP, reflective of the current needs of the community, including a focus on affordable housing and community engagement, which will be brought back to Council for consideration prior to the solicitation of proposals,” according to documents from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Hipp initially proposed a redevelopment which included 18-20 residential units, 7,200 square feet of new commercial space, a community meeting room, and the revitalization of two existing buildings on the property for commercial use.

“On August 20, 2019, City Council approved a 120-day pre-development exploration period with Hipp, with multiple subsequent extensions granted for various reasons, including exploration of options to maximize the residential capacity of the property, conducting additional environmental assessments of the property, and negotiating potential purchase and development agreement (“PDA”),” agenda documents state.

On June 16, 2020, Hipp presented an updated proposal that included 24 residential units, 4,206 sq. ft. of new commercial space, and the revitalization of two existing buildings on the property for a combination of retail and community use.

“All extensions of time expired on September 15, 2020, but the City and Hipp have continued to negotiate, in the hope of arriving at a mutually agreeable development plan consistent with the proposal from June of 2020,” according to the documents.

The most recent project proposal from Hipp contains 15 residential units for affordable housing at 80% average median income for a 15-year affordability term, with the two existing buildings on the property to be developed by Genesis Block for a center for equity and entrepreneurship and a food incubator.

“No financial or funding guarantees have been received for Hipp’s most recent proposal, which also contains fewer affordable housing units at a higher AMI than had previously been requested by City Council,” the documents state.

