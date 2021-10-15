Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sanders Road to close while NCDOT tries to repair problematic sinkhole

The NCDOT will once again try and fix a problematic sinkhole on Sanders Road in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of a Wilmington road will be closed for a few weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews try to repair a problematic sinkhole that’s been causing traffic issues for years.

Sanders Road in front of Bellamy Elementary School will be closed between Oct. 18 and Nov. 12. The entrance and exits to the school will remain open during work.

The closure will allow crews to safely repair underneath the pavement where a sinkhole has formed. While work is being done, a signed detour will be in place, taking traffic onto River, Cathay, and Carolina Beach roads.

The soil at the sinkhole location is what is called fractured limestone and is composed of layers of loose sand and clay, which make it extremely porous and spongy.

In 2017, the state spent over $600,000 in an effort to try and permanently fix the problem. A year later, the sinkhole returned.

