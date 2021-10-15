Svechnikov nets 2 as ‘Canes handle Islanders 6-3 in season opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored two goals in 5 minutes in the second period to earn a lead they’d never concede on their way to a 6-3 season-opening win over the New York Islanders Thursday night.

Andrei Svechnikov bookended the scoring for Carolina. His first on the season tied the game in the first period and his second was an empty-netter to seal the win.

Svechnikov was set up at the front of the net to get a piece of a Teuvo Teravainen shot to tie the game at 1-1 near the midway point of the first period. Another redirection gave the ‘Canes a 2-1 lead — this time with Jesper Fast tipping Jaccob Slavin’s shot past Ilya Sorokin.

Brock Nelson tied the game at 2-2 less than a minute into the second period, but the ‘Canes came back with two in 5 minutes to take a lead they’d never lose. First was Jordan Marinook rifling a loose puck past Sorokin. Then Nino Niederreiter powered his way to the goal in transition to give Carolina a 4-2 lead with 8:32 left in the second.

Anders Lee scored for the visiting Islanders before the end of the stanza, but Teravainen’s power-play marker with 8:24 left proved to be enough breathing room for the Hurricanes.

Svechnikov sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with about 40 seconds left.

Carolina outshot New York 41-28 in the win. Defensively, the ‘Canes were perfect on their three penalty kills.

Frederick Andersen stopped 25 shots in his Carolina debut.

The ‘Canes travel to Nashville on Saturday.

