Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police Week gives “connection” for North Carolina families grieving fallen officers

The parents of Officer Jason Shuping, along with other North Carolina families, are in D.C this week to mourn their losses and celebrate the lives of their fallen officers.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - They lost their lives protecting their community. This week the nation shares greater Charlotte’s grief.

Thursday night, the names of hundreds of officers who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020 echoed across the National Mall during a candlelight vigil.  Each flickering flame simultaneously illuminated pride and pain.

”It’s overwhelming, I have no other words for it,” Richard Shuping said of the National Police Week events.

He and his wife Lynn lost their son, Police Officer Jason Shuping, in Dec. 2020. He died in a gunfight, protecting the Concord, N.C. community he adopted as his own.

His parents said they will always remember him for how he lived.

“He was a good person, he tried to make people laugh, even if they were down, he would help people who had problems,” Richard said.”He’s incredibly missed,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, “And the department is worse off because he’s not able to continue to serve, our community’s worse off because Jason is gone.”

The pandemic forced much of the planned annual tribute for more than 400 officers who died in 2019 and 2020 nationwide to be hosted online.

Mt. Holly’s Police Chief and members of that department are also in D.C. this week, remembering fallen officer Tyler Herndon.

Gacek said he’s grateful delays allowed for this week’s celebration to move forward, noting there’s no substitute for the personal connections that can be made.

”Just being here with thousands of other people, brings home our loss,” he said.

Shuping’s parents said everyone who serves their country deserves this kind of national recognition. But, as the anniversary of their son’s passing approaches, they will once again be lean on all those back home.

”We couldn’t have made it if that community hadn’t stood behind us the way they are right now,” Lynn said of all the support they have received since their son died, “It’s been a long road, and it’s going to be even longer.”

Police Week events run through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Deputies ID woman found dead in abandoned Bladen County home
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner
James Bradley has been convicted in the murders of three women.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Serial killer James Bradley kills two Wilmington women
Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Latest News

President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker’s slaying
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right,...
Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Prosecutors: Capitol Police officer told Jan.6 rioter to hide evidence