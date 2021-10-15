North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Saturday during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Officer Cody Holte will be honored nationally for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

His family and friends from North Dakota are in Washington ahead of the event.

Friends and family of the fallen descending in Washington this weekend. And in that sea of blue— cresting over the Capitol, members of the Grand Forks Police Department and Officer Cody Holte’s family.

“We have a continent of police officers, there is some Grand Forks sheriff, officers, Peace Ap, and family members here for support,” said Lt. Jeremey Moe with the Grand Forks Sheriff Department.

Officer Cody Holte, 29, was killed by gunfire last year assisting sheriff deputies serving an eviction notice.

He’s remembered for his sense of humor and, according to Lt. Moe, his unwavering sense of dedication to the community.

“This is not something that happens often— it’s impactful, we come from a community where most people know somebody from our law enforcement community. It’s that small town North Dakota,” said Lt. Moe.

Officer Holte is one of 22,000 officers now memorialized in stone at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Typically, Holte would have been recognized during a series of annual events in May, but because of the pandemic organizers had to postpone the traditional ceremonies. A candlelight vigil, wreath laying, and naming ceremony will take place this weekend.

Patrick Yoes with the Fraternal Order of says it’s all a critical part of the healing process for those with loved ones lost.

“Families from all over the country have come into Washington so we can finally give them to due respect that they’ve earned and deserve for their sacrifice to this country,” said Yoes.

Holte is just the 2nd officer in Grand Forks PD history to be lost in the line of duty. Officer Robert Martin- who died in a motorcycle crash in 1966- is also named on this memorial.

The ceremony can be streamed Saturday on the National Police Week website.

