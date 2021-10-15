Senior Connect
North Carolina Oyster Festival returns for 40th year in Ocean Isle Beach

Oyster Festival
Oyster Festival(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Oyster Festival is making its return to Ocean Isle Beach this weekend after its pandemic hiatus.

This will be the festival’s 40th year, and it promises to host more than 100 craft vendors, live music, contests and serve plenty of oysters.

Organizers are excited for the return and they’re expecting a lot of people to turn out to enjoy the event.

“This is gonna be the perfect setting. It’s wide-open, very spacious, plenty of room to shop amongst the vendors, have a bite to eat and enjoy the beautiful park at Ocean Isle Beach. Music will be here from the morning until the evening, there’s easy access, you can take a shuttle from over the bridge as we will have two locations, one near the airport and one near Lowe’s grocery,” said one of the organizers, Jackie Pappas.

The festival runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 and must be paid in cash.

Learn more about parking, shuttle service to the island and a list of artists and vendors on ncoysterfestival.com.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

