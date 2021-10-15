Hundreds take advantage of one-stop early voting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Public Library along Military Cutoff Road is just one of several locations for one-stop early voting in this year’s municipal elections.

[Check the One-Stop Early Voting locations in your county for November Municipal Elections]

Thursday was the first time Steve McMillan has taken advantage of voting early. He says he did not know it was an option in municipal races before this year.

“This is the first time I’ve done early voting,” said McMillan. “The rubber really meets the road when it comes to local elections. That’s where we’ve discovered the differences happen; school board, city council, etc.”

Others, like Sherry Roberts-Highberger, wanted to get voting out of the way to avoid the long lines that can form on election day.

“I just want to tick it off,” Roberts-Highberger said. “It’s one of my, you know, things you have to do on your list and this one was easy because I figured there wouldn’t be a lot of people here today.”

The lines were absent at the New Hanover County Library around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Poll workers say they saw over 200 people come to vote at the location on the first day of early voting.

Voters that took advantage of the early voting process were excited to meet some of the candidates standing outside the building. McMillan hopes his Wilmington neighbors will cast their ballots as well, either on Election Day on November 2, or ahead of time.

“I truly hope that every American can get out and vote their conscience and vote for the candidate because, once again, it’s small town U.S.A. that makes a huge difference in terms of the impact on all of our lives as citizens. In this case, the wonderful town of Wilmington,” said McMillan.

One-stop early voting is available in every county in southeastern North Carolina. To find out where you can vote, and what you need to bring with you if you plan to register to vote, click here.

