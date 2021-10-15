Senior Connect
Governor Cooper signs “No Patient Left Alone Act”

(Gray DC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed six bills into law Friday, including N.C. Senate Bill 191, “The No Patient Left Alone Act” which creates visitation rights for patients and requires healthcare facilities to follow federal visitation guidelines.

When restrictions on visitation were imposed on healthcare facilities during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people died alone.

North Carolina Senate bill would require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors during emergencies

The Act, which becomes effective November 1, states patient visitation rights in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, and hospice care facilities will not be impacted during declared disasters and emergencies.

Violation of these visitation rights would result in facilities being given a warning, initially, and 24 hours to allow visitation. If visitation is not allowed after the 24-hour warning period, the facility will be fined $500 per day for each incident.

