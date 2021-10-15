Senior Connect
Golfers play in pink to raise money for mammograms

The event raises money for the NHRMC foundation to pay for mammograms for women who are uninsured or underinsured.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Golfers gathered at Magnolia Greens, a Brunswick County neighborhood, early Friday morning for the annual Play for Pink fundraiser golf tournament.

The event, which is in its 15th year, raises money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for the New Hanover Regional Medical Center foundation to pay for mammograms for women who are uninsured or underinsured.

On an unusually hot October day, 220 golfers dressed in pink lined up their golf carts ready to play; 32 volunteers helped make sure the event ran smoothly.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

