As focus shifts to vaccines, finding free testing becomes more difficult

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) ensures that COVID-19 testing is provided at no cost, nationwide for everyone, including the uninsured, but some folks are having to shell out sometimes hundreds of dollars just to get tested.

Whether it’s to get kids back into the classroom or to go see your favorite band play, the need for COVID testing isn’t going away. So why are some people getting stuck with a bill? It all comes down to where you get tested, who your insurance provider is, and why you need a test.

In North Carolina, the federal government has partnered with local health departments to provide free testing sites, as well as with several pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and Wal-Mart. For those who head to places like a private walk-in clinic or physician’s office, you can expect to pay. The NCDHHS suggests calling ahead to determine upfront what sort of payments you might be expected to cover.

“Call the test site before you go to learn about testing criteria, availability, hours, and location. Not all health care providers provide testing on-site. Some require an appointment and/or referral from a health care provider,” according to the DHHS website.

At-home testing is also an option these days and in North Carolina you can get a test kit for free by requesting one online.

“Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit for those aged 2-17,” according to NCDHHS.

Changes in priorities

Compared to the fall of 2020, New Hanover County Health Director Carla Turner says things have changed dramatically when it comes to a focus on testing.

“Before vaccines were available, we were doing a lot of testing of people who were exposed, who were close contacts with a positive, because we were trying to keep our hands around COVID, just in general, because we didn’t have any defenses to COVID other than our masks, staying six feet away, and staying home,” Turner said.

Now, with the vaccine availability being what it is, as well as so many places offering testing, New Hanover County has shifted gears.

“From a capacity standpoint, the resources that were doing the testing now needed to help do the vaccines,” she said.

For parents of children in schools having to get their child tested after coming into contact with someone who might have the virus, screening costs could get expensive. That’s why the state is offering schools no-cost screening options, and while New Hanover County has opted into this program, so far it has not been implemented.

Brunswick County Schools, as well as Columbus County Schools, have already rolled out their testing programs, while Bladen County said it would begin testing this week.

Insurance coverage

For the most part, insurance companies are required to cover the cost of testing but there are limits as to what insurance providers pay for. For example, UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest insurer, does not cover what they call surveillance testing — which is what many people need in order to attend concerts or go back to school.

“UnitedHealthcare health plans generally do not cover COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is testing used for public health or social purposes such as employment (return to workplace), education, travel, or entertainment,” according to the insurer’s website.

“And like other over-the-counter health products, COVID-19 tests purchased over-the-counter—without a prescription or doctor’s involvement through a clinical lab—are generally not covered by your benefits plan. You will be responsible for any cost, and may use your health savings account (HSA), flexible spending account (FSA) or health reimbursement account (HRA).”

Despite the FFCRA requirements for insurance companies to cover COVID-19 testing at no cost for customers, the limits on that are only for what is ‘medically appropriate,’ according to a FAQ from the federal government.

“These items and services must be covered without cost-sharing when medically appropriate for the individual, as determined by the individual’s attending healthcare provider in accordance with accepted standards of current medical practice,” it reads.

That means anyone who needs to get tested for any reason other than a medically appropriate reason will likely have to pay something.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina explains on its website when they will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing.

According to BCBS, “For tests performed at home or at an in-network lab, we will cover, at no cost-share to you, COVID-19 testing methods that meet all three criteria:

It’s ordered by a doctor or health care provider

Your doctor has deemed it medically necessary; in order for them to provide you with the right care and treatment

Has been cleared, approved, or given emergency authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

Even if people meet these criteria some folks are still seeing bills due to the fact that in order for a doctor to deem it medically necessary they are still required to pay for the office visit or consultation for the doctor to order it.

Who should be tested?

Since the vaccine has been administered to more than half of the state’s population, people might wonder when they should be getting tested. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the standards are different for those who are vaccinated.

According to NCDHHS, those who are vaccinated should get tested if they:

Are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately.

Have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. You should get tested within 3-5 days after exposure.

Are traveling internationally and returning to the United States. Fully vaccinated international travelers are required to get tested three days before travel by air into the U.S. and should also get tested 3-5 days after their trip.

As for the unvaccinated, the standards are slightly different.

Are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately.

Have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. If they do not have symptoms, they should wait at least six days after their last known exposure to COVID-19 before they get tested.

Take part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot physically distance as needed to avoid exposure, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor settings.

