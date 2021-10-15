First Alert Forecast: temperatures nearing record territory before crashing this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! As the weekend approaches, we’re tracking some notable changes in temperatures and rain chances thanks to a cold front.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures are set to soar to the record-challenging lower, middle, and even upper 80s across the Cape Fear Region through Saturday. For perspective, the established record highs for this period in Wilmington are 88 for Friday, October 15, set in 1985 and 87 for Saturday, October 16, set in 2018.

Rain chances will spike briefly as a broken line of quick, gusty showers moves through late Saturday into part of Saturday night. Upon the passage of the front: crisp and invigorating autumnal air looks to be in abundance. Expect sunny upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon and brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a brief return to the seasonably mild middle and upper 70s by the middle of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember: you can set your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, the tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

