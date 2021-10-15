Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer weather for Saturday, fall weather on Sunday

By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! As the weekend approaches, we’re tracking some notable changes in temperatures and rain chances thanks to a cold front.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures are set to soar to the record-challenging middle and upper 80s across the Cape Fear Region through Saturday. For perspective, the established record highs for this period in Wilmington are 88 for Friday, October 15, set in 1985 and 87 for Saturday, October 16, set in 2018.

Rain chances will spike briefly as a broken line of quick, gusty showers moves through late Saturday into part of Saturday night. Upon the passage of the front: crisp and invigorating autumnal air looks to be in abundance. Expect sunny upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon and brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a brief return to the seasonably mild middle and upper 70s by the middle of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Remember: you can set your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Finally, the tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Deputies ID woman found dead in abandoned Bladen County home
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner
James Bradley has been convicted in the murders of three women.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Serial killer James Bradley kills two Wilmington women
Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Oct. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Oct. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Oct. 15, 2021
First Alert Forecast: temperatures nearing record territory before crashing this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Oct. 14, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to approach record territory before crashing this weekend
Ocean Isle Beach poised to begin construction on terminal groin after lobbying, lengthy legal...
A long-term dream is coming true for some residents of ocean Isle Beach