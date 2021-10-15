Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After reportedly being on the loose, a bison calf seen in Brunswick County has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

WECT first received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

Prior to being found, this image was sent to WECT of the bison:

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Deputies ID woman found dead in abandoned Bladen County home
James Bradley has been convicted in the murders of three women.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Serial killer James Bradley kills two Wilmington women
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants at multiple properties on Dessie Road...
Eight arrested for narcotics, firearms on same street in Columbus County

Latest News

The NCDOT will once again try and fix a problematic sinkhole on Sanders Road in Wilmington.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sanders Road to close while NCDOT tries to repair problematic sinkhole
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a battalion commander at Camp Lejeune and was critical of the...
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand, $5,000 forfeiture
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller heading into trial Friday morning.
Camp Lejeune Marine officer gets letter of reprimand
NHC Public Health offers free drive-up flu shots
NHC Public Health offers free drive-up flu shots