Arboretum prepares for 4-H Pumpkin Palooza and Art in the Arboretum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the community will show off their pumpkin carving skills at this weekend’s 4-H Pumpkin Palooza.

The event at the New Hanover County Arboretum also showcases New Hanover County 4-H.

“4-H is probably the largest youth development organization in America that serves over 6 million children from ages 5 to 18 in many counties,” said Roben Jarrett from the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension. “It’s a very rural-type endeavor or activity but here in New Hanover County, we have lots of urban things, archery, canine, horse clubs, home schooling. There’s just a lot of variety for the children and it’s to develop their skills as they go through life so they are better prepared for success.”

More details are available here.

Staff at the Arboretum are also preparing for Art in the Arboretum Nov. 5-7.

Last year, the event was virtual due to the pandemic.

“This will be our 26th annual show and we are glad to have it back in person this year,” said Jarrett. “We are going to be back live and in person on the grounds.”

The vent will feature 125 different artists who will be set up and selling their creations throughout the Arboretum.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.