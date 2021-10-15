Actress Sydney Penny to attend screening and answer questions about her role in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Pale Rider’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While Sydney Penny was only 13 when she starred alongside Clint Eastwood in 1985′s “Pale Rider,” she has vivid memories of her time on set.

“I have so many wonderful memories both professionally and just personally,” she said. “The whole cast and crew were spectacular, spectacular people and crafts people and technicians. It was a beautiful location where we were shooting up in Idaho and the biggest image of it is Clint right in the middle. I am probably just one of several million people that love him, love his work and I’m so honored to have known him and to have seen him up close his style of working, his ethos and his kind consideration for everyone he works with. He’s kind of awesome.”

Now, film lovers can watch the movie with Penny and discuss the film with her.

She is taking part in a screening hosted by the NC Filmmaker Series on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Point 14 theater. Admission is free.

“I’m excited about it,” she said. “I haven’t seen the movie actually in several years. I kind of intentionally do that so I can enjoy it again.”

Rachel Lewis Hilburn from WHQR will moderate a Q&A after the screening.

Penny, who has lived in Wilmington since 2005, owns Jester’s Cafe on Castle St. with her husband, Robert Powers.

She fell in love with Wilmington when she shot “Enchanted” here.

She continues to help encourage those who want to get their start in the film and TV business.

“I think the NC Filmmakers Series is a wonderful wonderful project and there are so many tremendously talented people here who are also generous with their time,” she said. “I think that’s one thing that makes our film community so great is that people are really willing to help young filmmakers come and learn from their successes in their mistakes and it’s nice to be part of this community.

Penny is a member of the Cape Fear Community College Advisory Film Board.

“That’s just one of my favorite things that I get to do is to see this young, enthusiastic talent getting ready to begin their careers and just impart any little bit of knowledge I may have,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”

