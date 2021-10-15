2 Wilmington activists found not guilty in vandalism of Trump billboard

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two local activists who were facing multiple charges in connection with the vandalism of a “Wilmington for Trump 2020″ billboard last year were recently found not guilty on all charges.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said that last week a judge found Marion Timothy Joyner and Joshua Gordon Zieseniss both not guilty of two counts of injury to personal property, one count of injury to real property, and second-degree trespassing.

Both are still facing charges of resisting a public officer and impeding traffic for a separate incident in front of City Hall on June 1, 2020. Their next court date will be Nov. 15, the District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed.

Joyner and Zieseniss are founding members of the lowercase leaders — an activist group that rose to prominence during the June 2020 protests in Wilmington following the death of George Floyd.

