TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach to close for stormwater repairs

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials say crews will close a section of Canal Drive Thursday evening to begin repairs on a storm water drain.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Canal Drive past Pelican Lane will be closed to traffic.

“While this part of Canal Drive is closed, north bound traffic should take Pelican Lane to Carolina Beach Avenue North and south bound traffic should take Dolphin Lane to Carolina Beach Avenue North,” a news release stated.

The work is expected to be done by Friday morning, with the road reopening to traffic.

“Barriers will remain in place through Friday afternoon so that repairs are not damaged by traffic. This will slow traffic in this area, but will not block either lane entirely,” according to the release.

If you have questions, call Stormwater Manager Brandon Wise at 910-524-6061.

Carolina Beach officials say crews will close a section of Canal Drive Thursday evening to begin repairs on a storm water drain. (The town of Carolina Beach)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.