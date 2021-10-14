Senior Connect
Town of Belville kicks off Riverwalk Park improvements

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - In lieu of a groundbreaking, the Town of Belville kicked off construction of a new floating dock and kayak launch at the Brunswick Riverwalk Park with a “splash party” that involved a water throwing ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Currently, boaters can’t dock their boats at the park during low tide and the floating dock will alleviate that problem.

The media event, with comments from Mayor Mike Allen and NCDEQ’s Division of Coastal Management representative, Mike Christenbury, was a way to visually showcase the improvements that will take place over the coming weeks and months.

“We’re excited to get underway with our work to turn our Vision 2030 Plan into reality,” said Allen. “We thank DEQ and the Division of Coastal Management for aiding our efforts to begin fulfilling our dream of a new downtown Belville.”

According to a news release, the work is the first part of the Town of Belville’s Vision 2030 Plan to create a mixed-use development that will serve as the heart of the new downtown Belville.

The project is being funded by a combination of $190,449 in NC Department of Environmental Quality/Division of Coastal Management grant assistance and a cash contribution of $63,482 from the Town of Belville.

The first phase includes a floating boat dock along the existing boat ramp and a canoe/kayak launch that will be attached to the existing fishing pier. It will take about a month to complete, during which time the existing boat ramp will be closed.

The town of Belville is also working on a water taxi service that will transport people between Belville an downtown Wilmington.

