Supply man facing nearly two dozen child sex crime charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit have arrested a Supply man on multiple child sex crime charges.

Bill Joe Gore, 54, was taken into custody Wednesday on nearly two dozen offenses which included statutory rape of a child, first-degree rape of a child, and statutory sex offense with a child.

The alleged offenses involved one victim and occurred from 2007 to 2016, according to arrest warrants provided by the sheriff’s office.

Gore was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

