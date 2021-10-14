Senior Connect
NHC Public Health offers free drive-up flu shots

New Hanover County DHHS
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Public Health department is offering free drive-up flu vaccinations from October 18-29 for anyone six months and older at the Health and Human Services Building.

“We’re excited to provide our residents a chance to receive a flu shot without having to leave their vehicle,” said Public Health Director David Howard. “We certainly hope this opportunity proves to be convenient and helps our community take the steps needed to limit the spread of the seasonal flu.”

No appointment is necessary and proof of residency or insurance is not required.

The drive-up clinics will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during those two weeks.

No other vaccinations will be given at the drive-up clinic but people interested in receiving the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can walk inside the DHHS building to obtain further information.

“When it comes to COVID-19, we are certainly seeing good signs in terms of fewer positive test results, fewer cases, increased vaccination numbers and fewer hospitalizations,” said Howard. “As we continue to collect and review the data on COVID in our community, we are cautiously optimistic about seeing things improve and want this trend to continue.”

Click here for COVID-19 vaccine information, booster shots, walk-in clinic hours and locations.

