NCDOT announces Brunswick County bridge naming, dedication

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced Wednesday the Brunswick County Interstate 140 bridge over US 74/76 will be named the “William M. Sue Bridge.”

According to the news release from the NCDOT, Sue served for eight years on the Brunswick County Board of Education and 18 years on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. He was chairman for five of those years.

During his first term as county commissioner, Sue made a presentation to the N.C. Department of Transportation requesting I-140 be completed as soon as possible. He was honored with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2011.

A dedication ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of Leland, 517 Village Road NE, Leland on Friday, October 15, at 11 a.m.

Several people will speak at the dedication including Senator Bill Rabon and the Sue family will receive an honorary sign.

