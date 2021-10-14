MasterChef Live! cooking up fun at Wilson Center this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Past MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants will be cooking up some fun at the Wilson Center on Friday, Oct. 15.

MasterChef Live!, the stage production of the popular cooking show, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“This family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations, and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef & MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages,” the Wilson Center stated in a news release.

Among the former contestants that will be on stage Friday will be Suu Khin, who was the co-runner-up of Season 11 of MasterChef.

Khin says those coming to the Wilson Center will see a lot of the energy and excitement of the television show.

“Absolutely, we’re going to be brining all the heat, all the intensity, all the fun and the excitement that happens in the MasterChef kitchen to all your cities, including yours. So yeah, it’s going to be really exciting and entertaining,” Khin said. “It’s going to be intense, we’re going to 35 different cities, so yeah, it’s going to be intense but I’m looking forward to it and very, very excited to be meeting all the fans. I think this is a great chance to meet them, greet them, and thank them personally.”

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com,

