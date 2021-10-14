Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MasterChef Live! cooking up fun at Wilson Center this week

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Past MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants will be cooking up some fun at the Wilson Center on Friday, Oct. 15.

MasterChef Live!, the stage production of the popular cooking show, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“This family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations, and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef & MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages,” the Wilson Center stated in a news release.

Among the former contestants that will be on stage Friday will be Suu Khin, who was the co-runner-up of Season 11 of MasterChef.

Khin says those coming to the Wilson Center will see a lot of the energy and excitement of the television show.

“Absolutely, we’re going to be brining all the heat, all the intensity, all the fun and the excitement that happens in the MasterChef kitchen to all your cities, including yours. So yeah, it’s going to be really exciting and entertaining,” Khin said. “It’s going to be intense, we’re going to 35 different cities, so yeah, it’s going to be intense but I’m looking forward to it and very, very excited to be meeting all the fans. I think this is a great chance to meet them, greet them, and thank them personally.”

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com,

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run at KFC
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run

Latest News

New Hanover County DHHS
NHC Public Health offers free drive-up flu shots
Lawsuit filed against several N.C. towns over on-street parking programs
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned...
Deputies ID woman found dead in abandoned Bladen County home
Lee Loughnane: Playing horns on Chicago’s hit songs for more than 50 years ("1on1 with Jon Evans")