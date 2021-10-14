Local law enforcement hosts National Night Out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community got a chance to see a different side of law enforcement on Wednesday night and join forces.

Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and firefighters gathered at Independence Mall for the annual night out. There was face painting, balloon animals, and dunking officers into the water tank.

The goal of the event is to narrow the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“In the climate of people not really liking law enforcement, or not getting along, or not trusting them, it’s our way to show them that we are definitely here for them and here to serve,” says event organizer Letecia Holiday.

Moms like Shineka Miller brought her family to the event to try and make sure her kids build healthy relationships with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

“We’ve got kids that are growing up, that are seeing all types of violence,” says Miller. “But mine, I want to see different. I really want to see a change in Wilmington.”

National Night Out is held annually in Wilmington, and is a part of a national effort to strengthen ties with the men and women in uniform. A night full of fun that organizers hope will lead to less crime and more trust between neighbors and officers of the law.

