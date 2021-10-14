Senior Connect
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 9

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

This week’s games:

Ashley at Hoggard

West Brunswick at North Brunswick

Laney at South Brunswick

New Hanover at Topsail

South Columbus at Trask

Whiteville at West Columbus

Pender at East Columbus

Wallace-Rose Hill at Kinston

East Bladen at Saint Pauls

West Bladen at Midway

