Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to soar, then crash

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Average high temperatures for the heart of October are 70s but, just ahead of a strong cold front, readings are set to soar to the record-challenging lower, middle, and locally upper 80s across the Cape Fear Region Thursday through Saturday. For perspective, the established record highs for this period include:

- 89 for October 14, set in 1928

- 88 for October 15, set in 1985

- 87 for October 16, set in 2018

A broken line of quick, gusty showers is possible - though not a guarantee - late Saturday into part of Saturday night. Upon the passage of the front: classically crisp and invigorating autumnal air is a certainty! Plan to enjoy sunny upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon and brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday morning.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run at KFC
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 13, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: record-breaking heat possible before fall temperatures hit
Warmer and mostly sunny for Thursday
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
First Alert Forecast: strong cold front likely to pass this weekend