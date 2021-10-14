First Alert Forecast: temperatures to approach record territory before crashing this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! High temperatures for the heart of October are normally in the 70s but, just ahead of a strong cold front, readings are set to soar to the record-challenging lower, middle, and locally upper 80s across the Cape Fear Region through Saturday. For perspective, the established record highs for this period include:

- 88 for Friday, October 15, set in 1985

- 87 for Saturday, October 16, set in 2018

A broken line of quick, gusty showers is possible - though not a guarantee - late Saturday into part of Saturday night. Upon the passage of the front: classically crisp and invigorating autumnal air is a certainty! Plan to enjoy sunny upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon and brace for nippy upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday morning.

The tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

