Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new medicine to treat COVID-19 could be on the way.

The U.S. government is starting to review Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail for full approval.

The drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review application. The treatment currently has emergency use authorization.

Regeneron wants full approval to treat patients infected with the virus who are not in the hospital.

The FDA has given the company a target action date of April 13, but it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the drug before then.

Regeneron says it is also planning to submit another application later this year that focuses on the treatment of hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run at KFC
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County

Latest News

Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, faces contempt charge
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
Billy Joe Gore
Supply man facing nearly two dozen child sex crime charges