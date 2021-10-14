Eight arrested for narcotics, firearms on same street in Columbus County

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight individuals after conducting search warrants at multiple properties on Dessie Road in Chadbourn.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, including S.W.A.T. and the Narcotics Division executed search warrants on Friday, October 8.

The investigation was initiated after multiple citizens complained about illegal activity at 545 Dessie Road. Three search warrants were simultaneously executed at 545, 535, and 461 Dessie Road. During the searches, detectives located a large quantity of narcotics including cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Additionally, two handguns and over $9,500 in US currency were seized.

While deputies and investigators were at 545 Dessie Road, Dalijawan Lamont Willis, 21, of West Smith Street in Chadbourn, fled from the residence and entered a Nissan Altima. He then drove towards the deputies and investigators on scene and struck a ditch. Deputies initiated a traffic stop but Willis fled the scene in the vehicle, ensuing a pursuit which ended when Willis’ vehicle collided with the patrol vehicle.

Willis was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation, then released into the custody of Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked.

The following individuals were arrested and charged as a result of the above search warrants:

Dalijawan Lamont Willis, 21, West Smith St, Chadbourn: Felony Flee to Elude, Reckless Driving, Damage to Government Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance. $12,000 secured bond

Sean Devall Frazier, 48, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000 secured bond

Keyandra Shardae Frazier, 21, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Cocaine. $245,000 secured bond

Rashad Terrell Stephens, 22, Joyner Street, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000 secured bond

Jerry Dean Sellers, 63, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000 secured bond

Dejourn Rmonee Smith, 22, South Pine Street, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine. $5,000 secured bond

Calvin McLean Moore Jr, 44, Bullard Road, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine and 2 counts of Felony Probation Violation. $30,000 secured bond.

Kendale Duna Harley, 28, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000 secured bond

Dalijawan Lamont Willis, 21, West Smith St, Chadbourn: Felony Flee to Elude, Reckless Driving, Damage to Government Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance. $12,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Sean Devall Frazier, 48, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Keyandra Shardae Frazier, 21, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Cocaine. $245,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Rashad Terrell Stephens, 22, Joyner Street, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000.00 secured bond. (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Jerry Dean Sellers, 63, Dessie Road, Chadbourn: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $290,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Dejourn Rmonee Smith, 22, South Pine Street, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine. $5,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Calvin McLean Moore Jr, 44, Bullard Road, Chadbourn: Possession of Cocaine and 2 counts of Felony Probation Violation. $30,000.00 secured bond. (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Kendale Duna Harley, 28, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton: Trafficking Opium/Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Schedule III Controlled Substance, PWISD Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon. $300,000.00 secured bond (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.