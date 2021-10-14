As domestic violence cases triple in Wilmington, organizers prepare for Take Back the Night March and Rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on cases of domestic violence.

“There was a huge increase. Our numbers tripled in terms of shelter provided and people seeking services doubled,” said Tania Smith, court advocate Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

The numbers statewide are staggering as well. According to records requests from NC Health News, 38 counties filed 24,760 reports involving domestic violence. In contrast, those same counties had 22,776 domestic violence reports in 2019.

After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, the Domestic Violence Shelter Take Back the Night March and Rally will be held October 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrleson Center, located at 20 North 4th street, Wilmington.

The theme this year is “We Are Enough.”

“The goal is to highlight how as a community we are on the right track and are valuable as we are to combat domestic violence. It will also hopefully resonate with survivors that attend that no matter what, they don’t have to strive to be different or change who they are to deserve healthy love,” said Smith.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence contact the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.