Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

As domestic violence cases triple in Wilmington, organizers prepare for Take Back the Night March and Rally

By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on cases of domestic violence.

“There was a huge increase. Our numbers tripled in terms of shelter provided and people seeking services doubled,” said Tania Smith, court advocate Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

The numbers statewide are staggering as well. According to records requests from NC Health News, 38 counties filed 24,760 reports involving domestic violence. In contrast, those same counties had 22,776 domestic violence reports in 2019.

After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, the Domestic Violence Shelter Take Back the Night March and Rally will be held October 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrleson Center, located at 20 North 4th street, Wilmington.

The theme this year is “We Are Enough.”

“The goal is to highlight how as a community we are on the right track and are valuable as we are to combat domestic violence. It will also hopefully resonate with survivors that attend that no matter what, they don’t have to strive to be different or change who they are to deserve healthy love,” said Smith.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence contact the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run at KFC
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies gathered in Wilmington for National Night Out.
Local law enforcement hosts National Night Out
Local law enforcement hosts National Night Out
Local law enforcement take part in National Night Out
Pine Forest Cemetery
Great grandchildren of 1898 victim react to discovery of Joshua Halsey’s gravesite
The 2021 show features 2D and 3D artwork from 125 local artists and a youth art exhibit from...
Art in the Arboretum returns in-person for 2021