Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Butterball recalls ground turkey products

The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger grocery stores.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.

The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.

It includes 40-ounce trays of “farm to family Butterball all-natural ground turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 18 and 3-pound Kroger fresh ground turkey with sell-by date of Oct. 17.

People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

Butterball has more information on the recall online at Butterball.com.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run at KFC
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is making progress in its fight against coronavirus.
Biden gives update on COVID-19 fight
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shots for booster
Heather and Jake Sharek both recently had COVID-19. Heather was vaccinated, Jake was not. A...
‘I should’ve listened to my wife’: Man changes his mind on vaccine after surviving COVID