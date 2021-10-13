WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a food delivery driver that may have been involved in a hit and run.

According to WPD, the DoorDash driver is believed to be involved in a hit and run while leaving the KFC at the intersection of New Centre Drive and Market Street.

The incident happened Tuesday, October 12 at 3:15 p.m. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Eric Lippert at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov.

See the images below of the suspect and their vehicle:

DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run (Wilmington Police Department)

DoorDash driver vehicle suspected of hit and run (Wilmington Police Department)

DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run (Wilmington Police Department)

DoorDash driver suspected of hit and run (Wilmington Police Department)

The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting the publics assistance identifying this Door Dash driver... Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.