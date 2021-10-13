WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a food delivery driver that may have been involved in a hit and run.
According to WPD, the DoorDash driver is believed to be involved in a hit and run while leaving the KFC at the intersection of New Centre Drive and Market Street.
The incident happened Tuesday, October 12 at 3:15 p.m. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey Ford Fiesta.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Eric Lippert at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov.
See the images below of the suspect and their vehicle:
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.