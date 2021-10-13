Senior Connect
WPD looking for DoorDash driver suspected in hit and run

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a food delivery driver that may have been involved in a hit and run.

According to WPD, the DoorDash driver is believed to be involved in a hit and run while leaving the KFC at the intersection of New Centre Drive and Market Street.

The incident happened Tuesday, October 12 at 3:15 p.m. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey Ford Fiesta.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Eric Lippert at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov.

See the images below of the suspect and their vehicle:

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

