Vendors needed for veteran resource fair following Veteran’s Day Parade in November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the latest study by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Veterans in North Carolina is 667,035. Among those veterans, 6.8 percent live in poverty, and 907 of them are homeless, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

There’s a new event in the works to give supporters of the veteran community a chance to set up tables, give out information and interact with the parade participants and observers.

It takes place after the Southeastern North Carolina Veterans Day parade on November 6 at Riverfront Park, in front of the Live Nation stage and includes live music and food trucks.

Si Cantwell is looking for groups and organizations who would like to be part of this to contact him at si.cantwell@gmail.com.

