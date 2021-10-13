Senior Connect
UNCW chancellor search committee announced

The committee is looking for a new chancellor after Jose Sartarelli recently announced he will retire June 30, 2022, after seven years at the helm.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC System President Peter Hans and UNCWilmington Board of Trustees Chair Gidget Kidd announced the formation of an 18-member chancellor search committee Wednesday.

The committee is looking for a new chancellor after Jose Sartarelli recently announced he will retire June 30, 2022, after seven years at the helm.

“UNC Wilmington’s all-around excellence will attract a strong pool of potential chancellors,” Hans said. “This search committee is passionate about public higher education, and I am grateful to each member for serving the campus and its community.”

The search committee is tentatively scheduled to meet Nov. 1.

The committee will make recommendations to the full UNCW Board of Trustees. The board then will vote on candidates to send to Hans for consideration.

Hans then will nominate a finalist to the UNC Board of Governors.

“I deeply appreciate the committee members’ commitment to this important effort,” said Kidd, who will chair the committee. “We know that the UNCW community cares deeply about our university and its future leadership. We are invested in collaborating with the UNC System during this process, and we look forward to engaging with students, alumni, faculty, staff and other Seahawks to hear their insights and understand their perspectives.”

The committee members are:

  • Gidget Kidd ‘91, educational and community leader from Asheboro, chair of the Board of Trustees and the search committee
  • Stephania Bloodworth ‘00, business operations manager from Wilmington
  • Dennis Burgard ‘88, former trustee and real estate leader from Jacksonville
  • Adam Clark ‘11, Staff Senate chair and Information Technology Services technician
  • Natalie English, president and CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce
  • Robert “Robby” Fensom, Student Government Association president and a senior from Fayetteville
  • Carlton Fisher ‘83, trustee board secretary and real estate leader from Wilmington
  • Holly G. Grange, trustee and community and government leader from Wilmington
  • Nathan Grove, Faculty Senate president, chemistry and biochemistry professor, College of Arts and Sciences
  • Morgan Jackson ‘96, a public affairs professional from Raleigh, UNCW Foundation Board member
  • Henry L. “Hal” Kitchin Jr., attorney from Wilmington and former trustee and board chair
  • Henry E. “Hank” Miller III ‘85, trustee board vice chair and real estate leader from Wrightsville Beach
  • Justine Reel, associate dean for research and innovation, College of Health and Human Services
  • Yousry Sayed, trustee and business leader from Wilmington
  • Peter Schuhmann, economics professor, Cameron School of Business
  • Maurice Smith ‘79, former trustee and credit union president from Cary
  • Robert Smith, professor of instructional technology, foundations, and secondary education, Watson College of Education
  • Jimmy T. Tate ‘99, ‘01 MA, ‘19 MA, trustee and educational community leader, southeastern North Carolina

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

