Town of Carolina Beach receives conservation grant for Lake Park playground updates

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has received a matching grant for $175,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to fund the renovation of the Lake Park playground.

The Town applied for the grant in July 2020 to build a unique playground for residents and visitors and the Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to working on the design with input from the community.

According to a news release, the LWCF has helped fund more than 40,000 acres of parks in the state.

Since 1965, the LWCF program has built a permanent park legacy for present and future generations. In North Carolina alone, the LWCF program has provided more than $85 million in matching grants to protect land and support more than 900 state and local park projects.

Information regarding the design and a timeline for the construction of the Lake Park playground will be published when made available.

