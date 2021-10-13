Murray Middle School addresses climate change with solar panel installation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In response to new reports detailing the impact climate change will have on future generations, Murray Middle School raised funds to install two new solar panels..

A 5-kilowatt system, enough to run the average house, and 110-kilowatt system were installed.

School officials say that not only will the solar panels help the school save on energy and emissions, they will help kids learn about the technology and the need for energy efficiency.

“Through the grant they also have a educational program so they have a curriculum for the teachers so they can begin learning about sustainable energy, carbon offset and just in general being good stewards for our environment,” said Valija Nessestes, energy manager for New Hanover County Schools.

The panels were funded by money from the NC Green Power grant, Duke Energy rebates, and school fundraising.

