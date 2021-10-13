Leland Fire/Rescue awarded grant for lifesaving equipment

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters in Leland will receive lifesaving equipment to help the fight against violence, thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Town of Leland announced that the foundation has awarded a $14,945 grant to Leland Fire/Rescue. The funding will be applied to the purchase of 15 ballistic vests with plates and 15 ballistic helmets and accessories for Leland Fire/Rescue.

The rescue task force personal protective equipment is specifically designed for responding to active shooter situations and similar violent incidents.

As force protection, the equipment allows firefighters and other responders to enter areas of an active shooter incident, providing quicker access and life-saving care to critical patients, as well as providing quicker removal of those in danger.

“By providing this equipment, our first responders will be able to quickly get access to victims during an incident of mass violence to deliver immediate medical interventions for readily treatable injuries, like severe bleeding and airway compromise, and move victims to a safer area where they can be transported to definitive care at a hospital,” said Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois. “This equipment will help us to be ready, save lives, and help the people of Leland during emergency situations, especially during the upcoming holiday season.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $62.5 million across the United States. During the most recent grant cycle, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded 126 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 126 grants totaled nearly $2.7 million.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.