Juvenile arrested in New Hanover High shooting to be tried as an adult

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A juvenile who was charged in a shooting at New Hanover High School in August will be tried as an adult, the District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Chance Deablo, 15, was arrested on Aug. 30 after a shooting at the high school injured a student.

“On September 21 and 23 a pair of hearings were conducted regarding the August 30, 2021 shooting at New Hanover High School,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release. “The Honorable J. Corpening, Chief District Court Judge of the Fifth Judicial District, presided over the two-day hearings, which were closed to the public at the request of the juvenile. After receiving the testimony of 11 witnesses, Judge Corpening found probable cause and transferred the case to Superior Court.

“This decision was appealed by the defendant and the appeal was heard by the Honorable Phyllis M. Gorham, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge this afternoon. Judge Gorham upheld the transfer and the case will now be heard in Superior Court.”

A New Hanover County grand jury indicted Deablo on the following charges earlier this week:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property

Discharging a Firearm on Educational Property

Deablo’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.