Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to get vaccinated after visiting NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine after visiting a vaccination clinic at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

“That is the way for us to emerge on the other side of this pandemic,” Cooper said during a media briefing at the hospital. “The numbers are still astounding. The numbers of the people in the hospital, most of them are unvaccinated. The people that are in the ICU, most of the are unvaccinated. And, unfortunately, most of the people who die are unvaccinated

“That’s really all the evidence that you need if you’re still considering whether to get the vaccine or not.”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Rep. Deb Butler and New Hanover Commissioner Rob Zapple also took part in the news conference.

The media briefing can be seen below:

