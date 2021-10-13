Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to get vaccinated after visiting NHRMC

Gov. Roy Cooper visits NHRMC.
Gov. Roy Cooper visits NHRMC.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to get the COVID-19 vaccine after visiting a vaccination clinic at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

“That is the way for us to emerge on the other side of this pandemic,” Cooper said during a media briefing at the hospital. “The numbers are still astounding. The numbers of the people in the hospital, most of them are unvaccinated. The people that are in the ICU, most of the are unvaccinated. And, unfortunately, most of the people who die are unvaccinated

“That’s really all the evidence that you need if you’re still considering whether to get the vaccine or not.”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Rep. Deb Butler and New Hanover Commissioner Rob Zapple also took part in the news conference.

The media briefing can be seen below:

You can see the news conference below:

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
UPDATE: Whiteville city leaders vote to repeal contentious part of ‘trick or treat’ law

Latest News

The John N. Smith Cemetery in Southport. (Source: WECT)
New outdoor museum to open at historic African-American cemetery in Southport
Durham man killed in crash with UPS tractor-trailer on I-40 near Pender County
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a landmark energy measure for North Carolina that aims to dramatically...
Gov. Cooper signs N.C. energy bill into law aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Randell Woodruff
Brunswick County manager announces plans to retire