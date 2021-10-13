Gov. Cooper to sign N.C. energy bill aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper is set to sign a landmark energy measure for North Carolina that aims to dramatically reduce power plant greenhouse gas emissions.

House Bill 951 has received final legislative approval and Gov. Cooper’s desk is planning to sign it Wednesday. The signing will happen at noon at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

“This week I will be signing transformative energy legislation that REQUIRES the Utilities Commission to take steps to reduce carbon emissions 70% by 2030 and get to carbon neutrality by 2050. For our planet, our economy and our children,” Gov. Cooper tweeted.

The governor says the bipartisan energy bill will “attract more energy jobs, protect families and combat climate change”.

This week I will be signing transformative energy legislation that REQUIRES the Utilities Commission to take steps to reduce carbon emissions 70% by 2030 and get to carbon neutrality by 2050. For our planet, our economy and our children. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 11, 2021

The House voted last week for the consensus legislation, which passed the Senate on Wednesday.

“The strong bipartisan vote for the energy bill is a win for people all across North Carolina who will benefit from clean, renewable and reliable energy that is more accessible for everyone and better for the environment,” Cooper said in a statement after the vote.

The negotiated agreement instructs the North Carolina Utilities Commission to draw up a plan by the end of next year to meet carbon dioxide reduction goals that Cooper has championed.

The bill also allows Charlotte-based Duke Energy to seek multiyear rate increases and performance-based earnings incentives. The panel can issue three-year rate plans and cap base rate increases during the second and third years at 4%. Duke Energy unsuccessfully sought the alternative rate-making process two years ago

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBTV contributed to this story.