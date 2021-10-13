Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: strong cold front likely to pass this weekend

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clouds have limited sunshine and 80+ temperatures the past few days but, as a warm high pressure ridge noses over the Cape Fear Region, brighter skies and toasty 80s remain in your First Alert Forecast for the end of the work and school week on into Saturday.

A passing cold front will possibly deliver a fleeting shower later Saturday and will certainly bring a shot of classic autumnal air for Sunday and early next week. Plan to enjoy crisp, sunny days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and clear, cool dawns with readings in the 50s and perhaps even 40s!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
UPDATE: Whiteville city leaders vote to repeal contentious part of ‘trick or treat’ law
Colin Hackman finished the Boston Marathon with a time of 2:49:56
“I saw my family and turned on the jets”: WECT’s Colin Hackman finishes Boston Marathon three seconds under goal
A Pender County Schools social studies teacher was suspended from Topsail High School after...
UPDATE: Suspended Pender County Schools teacher will report to work Tuesday
The sign in front of a Chick-Fil-A
Brunswick County’s second Chick-fil-A location will open Thursday

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 12, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures before a cold front approaches
Warmer highs ahead over the next few days
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021
First Alert Forecast: toasty, until…