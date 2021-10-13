First Alert Forecast: strong cold front likely to pass this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clouds have limited sunshine and 80+ temperatures the past few days but, as a warm high pressure ridge noses over the Cape Fear Region, brighter skies and toasty 80s remain in your First Alert Forecast for the end of the work and school week on into Saturday.

A passing cold front will possibly deliver a fleeting shower later Saturday and will certainly bring a shot of classic autumnal air for Sunday and early next week. Plan to enjoy crisp, sunny days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and clear, cool dawns with readings in the 50s and perhaps even 40s!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

