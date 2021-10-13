Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: record-breaking heat possible before fall temperatures hit

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy hump day! After a day of pesky clouds filtering through the area, expect temperatures this evening to fall in the 70s for your evening plans before dipping toward the 60s overnight. A warm high pressure ridge continues to nose over the Cape Fear Region bringing brighter skies and toasty 80s in your First Alert Forecast for the end of the work and school week on into Saturday.

A passing cold front will possibly deliver a fleeting shower later Saturday and will certainly bring a shot of classic autumnal air for Sunday and early next week. Plan to enjoy crisp, sunny days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and clear, cool dawns with readings in the 50s and perhaps even 40s!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics feature neither imminent nor definable storm threats. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hampstead woman identified as pedestrian fatally hit by Pender County deputy
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
FDA documents reveal Moderna booster side effects
.
Woman says she was kicked out of Columbus Co. restaurant over service dog, owner disputes the claim
A local ordinance regulating the spooky holiday is not a concept exclusive to Whiteville; other...
UPDATE: Whiteville city leaders vote to repeal contentious part of ‘trick or treat’ law
Courtney Kirkham, Pender County woman hit and killed by a Pender County Sheriff's Office Deputy...
Friends remember woman hit and killed in Pender County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 13, 2021
First Alert Forecast: strong cold front likely to pass this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 13, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 13, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 12, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: summery temperatures before a cold front approaches