Expect a ‘trick’ and a ‘treat’ from Wilmington’s Krispy Kreme very soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being closed for several weeks, Krispy Kreme on South College Road in Wilmington will be turning the hot light back on and selling its sweet treats very soon.

There will also be a trick in store for customers as Halloween approaches — the store will temporarily be changing its name to Krispy Skreme!

According to the company, the South College Road location has been closed for several weeks to install new equipment that will help improve the service.

